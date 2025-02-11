V2 Financial group LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

V2 Financial group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,468 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.8% of V2 Financial group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 122.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $181.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.22 and its 200 day moving average is $164.13. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $213.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

