V2 Financial group LLC Has $861,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

V2 Financial group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.17 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

