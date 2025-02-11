VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Stake Lifted by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,427,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,833 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,604,000 after acquiring an additional 213,478 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 414,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 158,682 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 74.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 137,394 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

