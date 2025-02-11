VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Position Boosted by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 6.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,745,000 after purchasing an additional 613,683 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,113,000 after buying an additional 91,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,386,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,383 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 583,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $91.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

