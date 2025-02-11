Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

VIGI stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $89.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

