Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

VNQ stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

