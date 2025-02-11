Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,123,000 after purchasing an additional 711,531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,194,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,605,000 after buying an additional 309,701 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,013,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,239,000 after buying an additional 146,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,922,000 after buying an additional 85,317 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

