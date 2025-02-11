Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s 10th Largest Position

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $247.71 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $208.65 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.