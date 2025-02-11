Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.0% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $556.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $450.99 and a 52-week high of $561.66. The stock has a market cap of $503.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

