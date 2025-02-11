Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 166.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,660 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.23 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

