Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $72.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

