Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $3 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,780 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in NU were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of NU by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Price Performance

NYSE NU opened at $13.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

