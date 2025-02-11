Vest Financial LLC Acquires 3,226 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,997 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $74.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

