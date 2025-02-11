Vest Financial LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $41,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 319.4% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $107.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wolfe Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

