Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $529.25 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.90.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

