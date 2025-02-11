Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,830,050 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $348.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $351.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.08 and a 200-day moving average of $295.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

