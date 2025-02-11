Visionary Horizons LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Visionary Horizons LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

BMY stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

