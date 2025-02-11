Visionary Horizons LLC Sells 155 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Visionary Horizons LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Visionary Horizons LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $263.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.78 and a fifty-two week high of $266.35.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

