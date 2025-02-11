Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,100 shares of company stock worth $55,087,314. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $166.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.83. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 57.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

