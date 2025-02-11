W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.820-4.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
W. P. Carey Stock Performance
Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $64.26.
W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.67. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.
About W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than W. P. Carey
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.