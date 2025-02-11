Wagner Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 161.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

