Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $512,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,095.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.95.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

