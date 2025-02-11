Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Walmart Stock Up 1.6 %
WMT opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
