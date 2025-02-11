Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 6,867 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 298.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,232,000. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vested Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,772,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $552.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $500.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $450.99 and a 12-month high of $561.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

