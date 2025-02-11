Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 131.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,444 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 99.8% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

