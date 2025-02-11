Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 457,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.