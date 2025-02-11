Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. Watts Water Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $208.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average of $203.11. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $222.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.50.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

