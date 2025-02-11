Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.1% of Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $111.31 and a 52 week high of $135.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

