Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,348 Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of HACK stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

