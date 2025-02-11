Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 108,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 74.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVI opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81.

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

