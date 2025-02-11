Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

