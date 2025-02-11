Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $278.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on KO
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Onsemi Stock: Signs Point to a Powerful Rebound
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Monday.com Stock Could Soar to New Highs—Here’s How
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.