Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $278.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

