Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $9.10 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 312.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 0.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,012.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,171.04. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,832 shares of company stock worth $37,787,297. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

