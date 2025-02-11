Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Invests $290,000 in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,169,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,106 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,826,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,745,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,056,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,465 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,654,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,708,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,341,000 after buying an additional 388,981 shares during the period.

CGDV stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

