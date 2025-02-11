Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,866 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 266.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,564,000 after buying an additional 490,187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,367.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after buying an additional 361,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,211,000 after buying an additional 324,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 134.5% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 250,427 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.8 %

TTE stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

