Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 250 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in DexCom by 100.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,069. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.