Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 341 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,743 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,713,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,042,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,323,000 after acquiring an additional 59,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.81 and a 200 day moving average of $172.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.