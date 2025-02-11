Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Price

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EPC. UBS Group dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 28.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.