Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.790-4.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,284. Welltower has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $143.84. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average is $128.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

