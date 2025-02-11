WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.000-14.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.8 billion-$22.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.4 billion.

WESCO International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WCC opened at $185.32 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $132.37 and a 12 month high of $216.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Baird R W raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.88.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

