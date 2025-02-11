What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for SASR Q1 Earnings?

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 302.23%.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

