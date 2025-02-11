William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Buys 5,617 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

