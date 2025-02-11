William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Buys 7,003 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 195.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

