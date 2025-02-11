William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Sells 846 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 0.9% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,402 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,828,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,210,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Amphenol by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,932,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,944 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $79.39.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

