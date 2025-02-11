Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $26.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $407.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.14 and a 200-day moving average of $394.24. The company has a market cap of $404.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

