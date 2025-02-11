Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after buying an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after buying an additional 3,506,729 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,119,000 after buying an additional 3,286,917 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

