Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $935,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $263.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.78 and a 12 month high of $266.35.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

