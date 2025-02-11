Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Honeywell International by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $205.52 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.52 and a 200-day moving average of $215.10.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.86.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

