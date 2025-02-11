Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 23.78 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wynnstay Group had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.90%.

Wynnstay Group Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of WYN stock opened at GBX 317.50 ($3.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of £73.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,270.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 319.73. Wynnstay Group has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.17).

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About Wynnstay Group

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.