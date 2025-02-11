Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3,887.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 226.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $131.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.39. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.26 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

